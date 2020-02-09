PJ Walker After 4-TD XFL Debut: 'It Was Amazing Just to Have the Opportunity'

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is one of the first breakout stars of the XFL after throwing four touchdown passes Saturday in a 37-27 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

"I was just out there having fun," Walker said after the game, per Suzanne Halliburton of the Statesman. "I was out there having fun embracing the moment. I was just flying around. These guys were out there flying around making plays. It was amazing just to have the opportunity to go out there and play a football game."

Walker, who played collegiately at Temple, wasn't selected in the 2017 NFL draft and only had a few practice-squad opportunities with the Indianapolis Colts from 2017 to 2019 before getting a chance with the newly formed XFL.

After beating out former Oakland Raider Connor Cook for the starting job, Walker finally got to play his first organized game since the 2016 Military Bowl.

The 24-year-old took full advantage, showcasing his big arm:

There are several notable quarterbacks in the XFL, including Josh Johnson, Cardale Jones, Aaron Murray, Matt McGloin, Brandon Silver, Landry Jones and Jordan Ta'amu, among others.

Walker had an impressive collegiate career with the Owls, setting school records with 10,668 passing yards and 74 passing touchdowns. He spent his four years playing under Matt Rhule, who was hired this offseason to coach the Carolina Panthers.

Still, for casual fans, he might not have been as well-known as some of the other QBs listed above. However, he's off to a sizzling start after the first week.