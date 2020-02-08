Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Fall to Long Island Lutheran 84-74

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 9, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Brandon Boston, Jr. #3 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers shoots the ball against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks during the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Sierra Canyon's six-game win streak is no more. In the second of back-to-back games at the Metro Classic Basketball tournament in New Jersey, the Blazers fell to local powerhouse Long Island Lutheran, 84-74. 

Kentucky recruit BJ Boston finished with 20 points, Ziaire Williams had 19 and Bronny James added two points and one assist. 

Yet the true star of the night didn't play for Sierra Canyon. 

Long Island's Andre Curbelo (23 points) was the unquestioned hero on Saturday. The college scouts and talent evaluators couldn't stop raving about his play: 

Curbelo is committed to Illinois and will be terrorizing the Big Ten soon enough. On Saturday, he stayed dialed in, helping Long Island hold onto a 10-point lead late to close out the victory. 

