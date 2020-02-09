Duke's Wendell Moore Stuns UNC, Auburn Downs LSU, Top Highlights for Feb. 8

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke Blue Devils pair Wendell Moore and Tre Jones combined to author the latest epic chapter in the Duke-North Carolina men's college basketball rivalry Saturday.

Jones forced overtime at the Smith Center by turning a missed free throw into the game-tying basket. Moore finished off the Blue Devils' comeback with a layup off a miss by Jones in the final second of overtime.

Mike Krzyzewski's team completed the victory without freshman Vernon Carey Jr., who fouled out in the second half when the Tar Heels still had control of the game.

While Duke captured the spotlight Saturday, the Auburn Tigers also pulled off a remarkable comeback to gain sole possession of first place in the SEC.

Saturday AP Top 25 Scores

No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 70

No. 2 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary's 60

No. 3 Kansas 60, TCU 46

No. 4 San Diego State 89, Air Force 74

No. 5 Louisville 80, Virginia 73

No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65

No. 7 Duke 98, North Carolina 96 (final/OT)

No. 8 Florida State 99, Miami 81

No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64

No. 11 Auburn 91, No. 18 LSU 90 (final/OT)

Oklahoma 69, No. 13 West Virginia 59

Oregon State 63, No. 14 Oregon 53

No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64

Michigan 77, No. 16 Michigan State 68

No. 17 Iowa 96, Nebraska 72

No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John's 82

No. 22 Penn State 83, Minnesota 77

UCLA 65, No. 23 Arizona 52

No. 24 Colorado 81, Stanford 74

Wendell Moore Finishes Duke's Comeback

J'Von McCormick Completes Auburn's Come-from-Behind Win

Cole Anthony Glides Through Traffic

Myles Powell Shakes Defender, Nails Jumper

Luka Garza Sheds Defender, Goes Up for Slam

Oregon State Wins 3rd Straight over Oregon

Remy Martin's Game-Winning Shot Rolls into Net

Keyshawn Bryant Rises for the Slam

Jon Teske's 1-Handed Alley-Oop Finish

Marcus Domask Hits Game-Winner With Defenders in His Face

Marvin Coleman Banks It in for UNLV Win

Ryan Davis Extends Vermont's Winning Streak

Brycen Goodine Sends Syracuse Home with a Win

Wendell Moore, Tre Jones Lead Duke Past UNC

North Carolina led for the majority of Saturday's contest inside the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels, led by Cole Anthony, had an answer for everything Duke threw at them until the final minute of regulation.

Roy Williams' team missed four free throws in the final 60 seconds of the second half to open the door for Duke to score on a play with a low success rate.

UNC fouled Jones up by three with four seconds left. The sophomore guard made the first, missed the second and chased down the rebound to make the game-tying shot.

With seven seconds remaining in overtime, Jones missed the second of a pair of free throws. He also missed a jumper, but Moore was at the left side of the basket to put the ball into the net before time expired.

After the victory, Jones revealed he was trying to be like big brother Tyus Jones, who helped the Blue Devils to win a national title in 2015, per ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf:

Jones became the first player in the Duke-UNC rivalry to record 28 points, five rebounds and five assists since Michael Jordan in 1983, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The guard's performance earned him plenty of admiration, including from Stadium's Jeff Goodman:

The come-from-behind win kept Duke one game back of the Louisville Cardinals in the loss column ahead of a massive showdown with the Florida State Seminoles on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

North Carolina dropped to 10-13 overall and 3-9 in ACC play and now it has to play three road games in the next four contests while trying to avoid hitting the conference's basement.

Auburn Uses Comeback to Top SEC

Auburn kicked off Saturday with a memorable comeback of its own, rallying from a 12-point halftime deficit to knock off the LSU Tigers and take first place in the SEC.

Samir Doughty and J'Von McCormick led the Tigers with 26 and 23 points, respectively, and they both knocked down five three-pointers.

Devan Cambridge came off the bench to hit seven shots from beyond the arc for a team that shot 40.9 percent from three-point range Saturday.

Auburn is level at 8-2 with LSU and the Kentucky Wildcats, but it owns head-to-head victories over both squads. As CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein noted, the Tigers' 21-2 campaign is remarkable when you realize how much the program lost from last year's Final Four run:

Saturday's comeback added to a long list of program achievements under head coach Bruce Pearl, some of which 247 Sports' Brandon Marcello detailed:

The Tigers have one game against a ranked foe left in the regular season, which is a February 29 trip to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky.

However, the path to the SEC regular-season title will not be easy, as the Alabama Crimson Tide, who handed the Tigers their first loss, are next up on the schedule Wednesday.

As for LSU, the defeat ended a deflating week that also included a road loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, who ended a 26-game conference losing streak Wednesday.

Will Wade's team plays three of its next five games on the road, and one of the home clashes during that span comes against Kentucky.

Sunday Top 25 Schedule

No. 19 Butler at Marquette (Noon ET, FS1)

Wichita State at No. 25 Houston (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.