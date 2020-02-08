UNC's Roy Williams 'Not Going to Do This Woe-Is-Me Type BS' After Duke Loss

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina coach Roy Williams was still in a fighting mood when he addressed the press following UNC's see-it-to-believe-it loss to Duke Saturday. 

Amid a down year for the Tar Heels, Williams' team finally found the aggressiveness it's been lacking this season and the coach is ready to capitalize on it. 

"I still think good things are going to happen to this team," Williams said. "But I am not going to do this woe-is-me type BS." 

    

