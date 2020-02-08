Wendell Moore Jr.'s Epic Buzzer-Beater Lifts No. 7 Duke over UNC in OT Thriller

Wendell Moore Jr.'s buzzer-beating layup propelled the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils to a comeback win over the unranked UNC Tar Heels 98-96 in overtime on Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils trailed 77-64 with 4:31 left in regulation but sent the game to overtime at 84 apiece after a buzzer-beating jumper from Tre Jones, who finished with a game-high 28 points.

Cole Anthony's 24 points and 11 rebounds paced the Tar Heels, who fell to 10-13 overall (3-9 ACC). The Blue Devils improved to 20-3 (10-2 ACC).

     

Notable Performances

Duke G Tre Jones: 28 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB

Duke G Cassius Stanley: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Duke F Wendell Moore Jr.: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST

UNC G Cole Anthony: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST

UNC F Garrison Brooks: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK

UNC G Christian Keeling: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL

     

What's Next?

Duke will host No. 8 Florida State on Monday at 7 p.m. ET in a battle for second place in the ACC. FSU is tied with Duke for that spot courtesy of a 10-2 record.

UNC will stay in-state to visit Wake Forest on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

     

