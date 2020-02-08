No. 11 Auburn Rallies to Stun No. 18 LSU in OT on J'Von McCormick's Game-Winner

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers came into Saturday's SEC showdown with the No. 18 LSU Tigers a perfect 12-0 at home. Thanks to J'Von McCormick, the streak extended to 13.

His one-handed floater with less than a second remaining in overtime was the game-winner in Auburn's 91-90 win.

Samir Doughty (26 points) and McCormick (23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) led the way for Auburn (21-2, 8-2 in conference), which trailed by as many as 15 points in the game and overcame an eight-point deficit with 1:26 remaining.

LSU (17-6, 8-2 in the SEC) will be kicking itself for blowing this game, though the hot shooting of McCormick and Doughty late played a major factor. McCormick hit three straight threes in the final 1:26, and and Doughty spun home a game-tying layup with 13 seconds remaining after an Auburn turnover.

LSU's Skylar Mays (30 points, eight assists) had the chance to ice the game on the next possession but missed his three-point attempt, sending the game to overtime.

Doughty and McCormick stayed hot in the overtime session, hitting two threes apiece to give Auburn a seven-point cushion with 1:51 remaining. But LSU staged its own late comeback and led by one point with nine seconds remaining. That set the stage for McCormick to play the role of hero.

Mark this one down as an instant classic, and mark Auburn down as one of the stories of the season yet again.

Things will be far gloomier in the opposing locker room, however, after LSU blew a game it had well in hand. It's been a tough stretch for the Tigers in the past two games.

LSU head coach Will Wade credited Auburn's Devan Cambridge—who came off the bench and chipped in 21 points—for helping to turn the game around.

"Cambridge was the difference, just like he was against South Carolina," he said, per Justin Ferguson of The Athletic. "I thought [Auburn's] guard play and Cambridge were tremendous."

Auburn will look to extend its six-game winning streak against Alabama on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, while LSU will look to end its two-game slide Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. ET against Missouri.