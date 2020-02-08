Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Hornets Reportedly Finalizing Contract Buyout

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist are reportedly nearing an agreement on a contract buyout after he remained with the team through Thursday's 2020 NBA trade deadline.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported the update Saturday and noted the Dallas Mavericks are a potential landing spot after Kidd-Gilchrist clears waivers.

The 26-year-old University of Kentucky product has struggled to earn a consistent place in the Charlotte rotation during the 2019-20 season after undergoing groin surgery in June.

He's made just 12 appearances while also dealing with knee and calf injuries. He's averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 34 percent from the field in 13.3 minutes per game.

In December, Kidd-Gilchrist told Mitchell Northam of Sports Illustrated he's tried to stay ready without lamenting his lack of opportunity to make an impact.

"I am who I am. I'm a stand-up guy. You know, so, I don't know," the 2012 second overall pick said. "I was just trying to have fun. Just have fun and be myself. I've been here for eight years, so like, you know."

He added: "I'm young. I got a lot of basketball left in me. Whatever happens after this, happens."

The Hornets probably tried to deal Kidd-Gilchrist before the deadline, but hitting free agency should give him a chance to pick a contender to join for the season's second half.

Kidd-Gilchrist has never developed into a reliable offensive weapon at the NBA level, but he could carve out a niche as a wing defender. His career defensive box plus/minus (1.0, per Basketball Reference) could make him an asset for a team that won't rely on his offense (-2.2 OBPM).

The Mavs make sense as a destination on paper. He'd likely take over for Justin Jackson as the chief reserve at the 3 behind starter Dorian Finney-Smith.