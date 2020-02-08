WWE Rumors: The IIconics Pulled from TV to Be Repackaged; Return Date Unknown

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

WWE reportedly pulled The IIconics off television a few months ago in an effort to freshen up their characters.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE is aiming to repackage Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, although no information on their potential return date nor character changes was provided.

The IIconics debuted on WWE's main roster in 2018 after WrestleMania, and they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 last year before dropping them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross four months later.

While The IIconics were consistently on television and receiving both promo and in-ring time in the months following WrestleMania, they have not competed in a match since losing to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on the Nov. 18 edition of Raw.

Royce and Kay are both natives of Australia who became friends while training together before they broke into WWE together.

They both signed developmental deals with WWE in 2015, and it wasn't long before they were put together on screen in NXT. Royce and Kay were two of the top female heels in NXT throughout their tenure, and although neither of them ever won the NXT Women's Championship, they were impressive enough to earn a main roster call-up.

The IIconics made a huge splash when they debuted by attacking Charlotte, which set the stage for Carmella to successfully cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

After that, they developed into one of the best heel acts in the company and became especially good at cutting promos.

The IIconics were excelling in their role, but since the women's tag team division hasn't been much of a focus, perhaps taking them off television and bringing them back with plenty of pomp and circumstance will inject some life into the scene.

The Kabuki Warriors are the current WWE women's tag team champions, and while there are no obvious contenders, a babyface version of The IIconics may be able to look like credible threats to Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Breaking The IIconics up and deploying Royce and Kay as singles stars is also a possibility, but they have been so entertaining as a tandem that such a move could blow up in WWE's face.

