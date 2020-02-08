Kevin De Bruyne Downplays Zinedine Zidane Comparisons: 'I Don't Know About That'

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has downplayed comparisons between himself and legendary playmaker Zinedine Zidane.

Since moving to City in the summer of 2015, the Belgium international has been one of the best players in the Premier League, with his electric displays helping City win two top-flight titles.

While the team is underperforming this term—City are 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool in defence of their Premier League crown—De Bruyne has excelled in central midfield. Speaking to Sport360 (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), the 28-year-old said he thinks he's playing some of the best football of his career, although he talked down comparisons with Zidane:

"I don't know about that (Zidane comparisons). It's nice when people say this kind of [positive] stuff. It means I am doing good—and that's about it.

"Maybe, yes, I am playing my best football, but it's so difficult to say. It depends how you look at football. If you look at my football in general, as a complete player, I probably am. But some people like more the purity of football, some people like the statistics. It doesn't matter. I feel good, I feel I can help my team and that's about it."

Although City are almost certain to relinquish their domestic crown this season, they are in contention for various other honours.

Pep Guardiola's side will face Aston Villa in the League Cup final on March 1, while they are also safely through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, in which they will face Sheffield Wednesday. Perhaps most importantly, they will face Real Madrid, who are managed by Zidane, in the first knockout round of the UEFA Champions League.

Although De Bruyne believes comparisons with the mercurial Frenchman are premature, the former Wolfsburg and Chelsea man, like Zidane, is one of the best midfielders of his generation.

One of his standout displays this season came in City's 3-0 win over Arsenal:

This season, De Bruyne has been a constant source of creativity for City. In midfield, his passing range, dribbling skill and decision-making make him stand out out from any other player in the Premier League in a similar position.

De Bruyne has already accrued an incredible 15 assists, as well as seven goals. The playmaker will surely have his eye on the Premier League's single-season record for assists—held by Thierry Henry, who laid on 20 in the 2002-03 campaign.

Comparisons between Zidane and De Bruyne may ramp up as Real get set to face City in the Champions League. The first leg will take place in Madrid on February 26, with the return encounter on March 17.

Los Blancos' boss is one of the most iconic figures in football history. As a player, he led Real to the UEFA Champions League and France to the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship; Zidane is also a three-time Champions League winner as a coach, steering Madrid to a historic three successes in a row.