Kelly Oubre Jr. Says Suns Players Said 'We Made It' After Trade Deadline Ended

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. said the team's players celebrated after not being moved ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Thursday.

"The first thing we said when we saw each other this morning was, 'We made it.' Everybody here loves each other," Oubre told reporters Friday. "To leave this group of guys would be heartbreaking. But we're all here, so it's a blessing."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

