Lucas Perez Open to Barcelona Transfer If Club Wants Him, 'Chance to Earn Money'

Alaves striker Lucas Perez has welcomed rumoured interest from Barcelona and suggested he'll consider the transfer as long as the club truly wants him and "it's a chance to earn money."

Barcelona failed to sign a striker during the January transfer window despite links with numerous alleged targets, and it's been suggested journeyman Perez could arrive on emergency terms.

When asked about the possibility of a move to the Camp Nou, he told El Partidazo de la COPE (h/t Sport): "I'm not saying anything. You've just told me that. I don't know anything about it and I'm only thinking about Alaves. Now if an opportunity arises, the club is interested and it's a chance to earn money..."

It's also mentioned that Perez said his buyout clause was less than €25 million (£21.2 million), the figure Javier Lekuona of AS wrote any suitor would have to pay to land his signature.

The Blaugrana could reportedly be granted clearance to sign an attacker after winger Ousmane Dembele suffered a serious setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Sport reported Getafe forward Angel Rodriguez is another attack on Barca's radar for an emergency deal. A signing would be permitted as long as their target plays in Spain (or is a free agent) and Dembele is ruled out for at least five months.

Former Arsenal frontman Perez, 31, has enjoyed his most prolific season in four years after joining Alaves in May 2019, scoring nine times in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

He scored in seven straight La Liga matches between September and November, having returned to Spain on permanent terms following disappointing spells with the Gunners and West Ham United.

Quique Setien's attack all of a sudden looks bare following the recurrence of Dembele's injury and the long-term absence of Luis Suarez, who will be out until May following surgery on his right knee last month.

To complicate matters, Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN FC reported Lionel Messi is playing through injury pain in order to help his side through their recent rut in form.

Perez's most recent contribution for Alaves was a 46th-minute breakthrough after he came off the bench in Friday's 2-1 win over Eibar, via Premier Sports (UK viewers only).

Barcelona return to La Liga action at Real Betis on Sunday, and they might hope to have a forward solution in place for their trip to Napoli in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 matchup on February 25.