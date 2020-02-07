Report: Bob Knight Expected to Attend 1st Indiana Game Since Firing in 2000

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

It's been 20 years since Bob Knight stepped foot in Assembly Hall to see the Indiana Hoosiers play.

That streak is expected to end Saturday.

The Hall of Fame coach who led the Hoosiers to three national titles during his 29-year tenure has made plenty of appearances around Bloomington since moving back last year, but attending an IU basketball game has remained a long shot—until now, according to Tom Brew of Sports Illustrated.

Knight will likely attend Saturday's rivalry game between Indiana and Purdue at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Seth Davis of The Athletic noted that while the school is expecting Knight to return, there have been instances in the past where he has committed to show up to Assembly Hall only for the coach to change his mind at the last minute.

Knight was fired in 2000 for violating a zero tolerance policy the school put in place after video emerged of the coach choking then-Hoosier Neil Reed.

Despite that, Knight has remained beloved by many IU fans with school officials trying to convince him to return to campus for years now.

Indiana is honoring the 1979-80 team Knight coached to a 21-8 record before losing in the Sweet 16. Also expected to attend the game is former Purdue coach Gene Keady and former Hoosier Scott May, who distanced himself from the school after Knight's firing.