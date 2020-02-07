Magic's Steve Clifford Fined $25K for Verbal Abuse of Refs After Loss to Knicks

Magic's Steve Clifford Fined $25K for Verbal Abuse of Refs After Loss to KnicksFebruary 8, 2020
NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced that Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing referees following his team's 105-103 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained the object of Clifford's ire:
The 22-30 Magic lost their seventh game in eight tries with the defeat.
The Magic were down 105-103 with 10 seconds left with a chance to tie or take the lead. Orlando got out in transition, but Evan Fournier pulled back with about five seconds remaining.
At that point, Clifford looked to call a timeout to reset his team, but the referees did not acknowledge his efforts.
Eventually, the play ended with a turnover, leading to the win.
The Last Two Minute Report noted Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton should have been called for a foul on Fournier, which led to the turnover as Josh Robbins of The Athletic described:
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) In its Last 2-Minute Report, the NBA cited two errors that disadvantaged the Magic against the Knicks. First, the league said, the officiating crew failed to see/hear Steve Clifford attempting to call a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Second, Elfrid Payton should ...
Clifford was seen calling the referees "stupid "motherf--kers" postgame. In conversations with reporters afterward, the head coach voiced his frustration.
"There’s three of them," Clifford said, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press. "There’s a guy on the baseline and I just saw it. I mean, visibly I called timeout. I don’t understand how that timeout’s not called. That may cost me, I don’t care."
Clifford and the Magic will look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Bucks at home Saturday.
