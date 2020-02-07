MLBPA: Mookie Betts Trade Must Be Resolved; Holdup Unfair to Players Involved

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark is tired of the delay in a potential trade that would send Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic shared Clark's statement that said the trades that are hinging on each other should be finished "without further delay" because the uncertainty has "unfairly put several Players' lives in a state of limbo."

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported the Boston Red Sox were "spooked" by the medical report of Minnesota Twins pitcher Brusdar Graterol, which has caused delay in a trade that would send Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Graterol and Alex Verdugo to the Boston Red Sox, and pitcher Kenta Maeda to Minnesota.

What's more, a separate trade in which the Dodgers would send Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling and prospect Andy Pages to the Los Angeles Angels for Luis Rengifo and a prospect is hinging on the first deal is being held up.

Clark is reportedly not the only one unhappy with the situation.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Angels owner Arte Moreno is "quite upset" his team's trade is still hanging in the balance. Moreno can at least take solace in the fact Passan suggested there is just a "slim" chance at the Betts trade "blowing up altogether."

Heyman reported the Red Sox want a top-10 caliber prospect in addition to Graterol from the Twins and would be willing to work out other solutions with the Dodgers, including reworking it as a two-team trade without Minnesota or finding a different third team.

The trade has devolved into a series of updates about health concerns and unhappy parties, but it was originally a head-turning development because the Red Sox—a typical contender in the daunting American League East—chose to trade the 27-year-old Betts in his prime during what figured to be a "win now" window.

However, moving Betts and Price would allow Boston to dip under the luxury-tax threshold and reset any punishments associated with it.