Report: Patrick Mahomes Likely to Sign New Chiefs Contract After 2020 NFL Draft

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the quarterback will reportedly have to wait for at least several months before inking a new long-term contract extension.

On Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the two sides are expected to "take their time" and likely won't finalize the "monster" extension until after April's draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.