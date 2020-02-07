Report: Patrick Mahomes Likely to Sign New Chiefs Contract After 2020 NFL Draft

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the quarterback will reportedly have to wait for at least several months before inking a new long-term contract extension.

On Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the two sides are expected to "take their time" and likely won't finalize the "monster" extension until after April's draft.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Landry Jones Is the Face of the XFL. Does He Want to Be?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Landry Jones Is the Face of the XFL. Does He Want to Be?

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    STF's NFL Draft Superlatives 🎙️

    ‎Matt, Connor and Mello break down their favorite draft superlatives, predict combine breakouts and pick their way-too-early Super Bowl favorites

    NFL logo
    NFL

    STF's NFL Draft Superlatives 🎙️

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Full XFL Betting Guide 🔊

    'The LockyTown Podcast' returns • XFL futures and picks • The nine stages of grief after taking a huge L

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Full XFL Betting Guide 🔊

    LockyTown Podcast
    via SoundCloud

    Will Pending Free Agent Chris Jones Be with Chiefs in 2020?

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Will Pending Free Agent Chris Jones Be with Chiefs in 2020?

    Charles Goldman
    via Chiefs Wire