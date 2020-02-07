Ivan Zamorano Believes Arturo Vidal Will Join Inter, Hopes Alexis Sanchez Stays

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Former Inter Milan and Chile star Ivan Zamorano believes Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal will join the Nerazzurri in the summer, and he hopes compatriot Alexis Sanchez will stay in the Italian fashion capital as well.

The Chilean told Radio Cooperativa (h/t Football Italia) he has "privileged information" regarding Vidal's switch to Inter:

"The most important thing is that Alexis enjoy his football, because when he was finding form, he got injured. He didn't play much at Manchester and that meant he arrived not fully fit.

"I would like Sanchez to remain in Milan, especially as in June he'll get the chance to play alongside another Chilean, who will very probably come to the club.

"Let's just say I am optimistic we'll see two Chileans at Inter next season and I have some privileged information on that score. We all know what Vidal means for Antonio Conte and I am sure in June the club will intensify its efforts to sign him from Barcelona. Inter fans would be very happy to have Arturo."

The former Juventus man was strongly linked with the Nerazzurri in the January transfer window, and according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Italia), the Catalans even accused him of trying to force a transfer by bringing a lawsuit against his current club.

A move never materialised, and Vidal has remained a regular part of the rotation at the Camp Nou, seeing playing time in five matches in January.

The 32-year-old played some of the best football of his career under Antonio Conte at Juventus. The Italian is now the coach at Inter, explaining why both parties were reportedly interested in a reunion. The Nerazzurri were desperate for midseason reinforcements to help their first Serie A title push in years.

Inter invested heavily in the summer as well, signing Romelu Lukaku and taking a chance on team-mate and United flop Sanchez. The winger returned to Italy on loan, but injuries have sidelined him for large stretches of the 2019-20 season.

His only Serie A goal came in the 3-1 win over Sampdoria, where he also saw his first red card of the season:

Sanchez's poor form so far makes it unlikely Inter will try to sign him on a permanent deal once the loan expires. Per the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano and Marcus Christenson, there was no option included in the deal.

Zamorano spent half a decade at Inter, winning the UEFA Cup in 1998. He finished his career back in Chile with Colo-Colo and also had stints in Spain with Real Madrid and Sevilla.