NTSB: Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Didn't Show Outward Evidence of Engine Failure

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26 and said it didn't find any visible evidence of an engine failure.

Stefanie Dazio of the Associated Press reported on the NTSB's update Friday, noting the final report of its investigation is not expected to be released for at least a year.

Investigators said there was physical evidence that suggested the rotors were turning and engines were working at the time of the crash, including a cut tree branch at the crash site and compressor blades which curled in the direction opposite rotation which is "consistent with powered rotation at the time of impact."

While the long-term investigation will determine if fog or other factors played a role in the crash, Friday's update from the NTSB was informational and did not delve into possible causes.

The updated noted the flight controls were broken and damaged by fire, the helicopter's instrument panel was destroyed and the fuselage and both engines caught fire after the crash.

Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times reported there will be a public memorial to honor Kobe and Gianna and the other victims—Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan—on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.