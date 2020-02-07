Bayern Munich President: Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Too Old' Amid Rumoured Interest

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer has denied rumours the Bundesliga giants could try to land Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the 35-year-old is too old to be a target.

Hainer made the comment in an interview with TZ (h/t Football Italia): "Lots of names appear in the papers, and that is entirely understandable, but he is too old for us."

Ronaldo turned 35 on Wednesday, and the Bianconeri commemorated his birthday with a video of some of his highlights:

He remains one of the world's most dangerous forwards and is in the midst of his best scoring spell in Italy.

His 19 Serie A goals so far this season rank him second in the league behind Lazio Roma's Ciro Immobile. He has almost four times as many goals as Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, who are both second on the team with five each.

Ronaldo has found the net in nine straight Serie A outings, an incredible run dating back to the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo on December 1st:

While every major contender in the UEFA Champions League could likely use his services, a transfer seems virtually impossible. Juventus would not sanction the sale of such a key player unless the offer is substantial, and teams aren't going to invest an enormous sum in a player of his age―even if Ronaldo has yet to show any signs of slowing down.

Bayern are not lacking for firepower from the striker position thanks to the presence of Robert Lewandowski, arguably the most dependable player in front of goal in Europe right now.

He has netted 22 goals in the Bundesliga already and has been a reliable scorer for the club for years:

Bayern have won their last eight matches in all competitions, surging to the top of the Bundesliga standings. They'll face Chelsea in the Champions League knockout stages and will likely be significant favourites in that tie.

Juventus lead Serie A and are paired with Lyon in the knockout stages of the Champions League.