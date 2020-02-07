Jan Vertonghen's Agent Says 'Door Is Still Open' for New Contract at Tottenham

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jan Vertonghen's agent, Tom De Mul, has said the defender may yet sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Vertonghen is in the final months of his deal at Spurs, so he could leave for free at the end of the season.

De Mul told HLN (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"We currently have no agreement [with Tottenham], but I do not rule anything out.

"We consider everything. There is a lot of interest for Jan, certainly as a free agent, but Tottenham also remains an interesting option for us. The door is still open."

The 32-year-old has been a stalwart at the back for the Lilywhites since his arrival in 2012.

He has been a reliable presence at centre-back and a versatile operator, as he can also fill in at left-back. He's a leader, too, as exemplified by Jose Mourinho handing him the captain's armband on three occasions in January.

However, age looks to be catching up with him. He has looked vulnerable and lacking in pace on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, he was withdrawn in the 54th minute of Spurs' 3-2 FA Cup win over Southampton, having been run ragged by Danny Ings:

The Belgian cut a forlorn figure on the sidelines following his withdrawal:

Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard and football writer Kaustubh Pandey shared a similar reaction to his body language:

Per HLN's Kristof Terreur, De Mul dismissed concerns over his reaction and said he still has ambitions with Tottenham:

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, four points off fourth-place Chelsea, so a UEFA Champions League spot is still within grasp.

They remain in Europe and will face RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16, while Norwich City await in the fifth round of the FA Cup, so there's plenty of scope for Spurs to end the season strongly.

Beyond that, Vertonghen will be 33 in April, so if he does agree fresh terms with Spurs he probably shouldn't continue to be a key fixture for them in defence anymore.

If he wants to play a more significant role, he could still be a useful short-term acquisition for another side on a free transfer.