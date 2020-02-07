XFL 2020 Week 1 Fantasy Rankings, Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The second iteration of the XFL will attempt to be a more successful alternative to the NFL than the Alliance of American Football was in 2019.

The XFL carries a different rules package to a traditional football game, and it will have plenty of exposure from the start with a national television deal.

Some of the differences compared to the NFL are an option for a three-point PAT from the 10-yard line and two forward passes allowed behind the line of scrimmage.

The Seattle Dragons and D.C. Defenders open up the four-game Week 1 slate, and the Dallas Renegades come into the weekend as the favorite for their clash with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Week 1 XFL Schedule

Odds via Caesars; All Times ET.

Saturday, February 7

Seattle at D.C. (-8) (2 p.m., ABC)

Los Angeles at Houston (-6) (5 p.m., Fox)

Sunday, February 8

Tampa Bay (-2.5) at New York (2 p.m., Fox)

St. Louis at Dallas (-9.5) (5 p.m., ESPN)

Games can be live-streamed on ESPN.com, FoxSports.com as well as ESPN and Fox Sports apps.

Fantasy Rankings

Quarterback

1. Cardale Jones, D.C.

2. P.J. Walker, Houston

3. Josh Johnson, Los Angeles

4. Jordan Ta'amu, St. Louis

5. Matt McGloin, New York

6. Landry Jones, Dallas

7. Aaron Murray, Tampa Bay

8. Brandon Silvers, Seattle

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is one of the more recognizable names scheduled to line up under center in Week 1.

The 27-year-old is working with former Stanford offensive coordinator and Michigan passing-game coordinator Pep Hamilton in a D.C. offense that is expected to put up high numbers versus Seattle.

Like most of the quarterbacks in the XFL, Jones is looking to resurrect his professional career after struggling to catch on in the NFL.

He spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers after starring with Ohio State, but he could not secure a consistent NFL roster spot.

Houston Roughnecks starter P.J. Walker is worth a look as well after he beat out Connor Cook for the starting gig.

Walker, 24, will be operating in June Jones' run-and-shoot offensive system, where he could thrive with his accuracy and speed.

The other side of Saturday's second matchup features Josh Johnson of the Los Angeles Wildcats, who carries some of the most recent NFL experience of XFL signal-callers from his time with the Washington Redskins in 2018.

If NFL experience plays a role in determining your fantasy quarterback, the 33-year-old could be the best option.

Running Back

1. Cameron Artis-Payne, Dallas

2. Christine Michael, St. Louis

3. Jhurell Pressley, D.C.

4. De'Veon Smith, Tampa Bay

5. D'Angelo Henderson, Houston

6. Kenneth Farrow, Seattle

7. Tim Cook, New York

8. Donnel Pumphrey, D.C.

9. Matt Jones, St. Louis

10. Elijah Hood, Los Angeles

Dallas' Cameron Artis-Payne and St. Louis' Christine Michael are the best bets at running back because of their professional experience.

Artis-Payne scored five touchdowns over four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, while Michael spent time with four teams from 2013-18.

The Dallas offense should suit Artis-Payne, as head coach Bob Stoops and offensive coordinator Hal Mumme carry a high level of experience with successful play-calling from their years in college football.

The Renegades are expected to play at a fast pace that could suit the 29-year-old, especially in short-yardage situations.

Michael headlines a St. Louis backfield with former Florida player Matt Jones, and the two may be relied on more than any running back tandem due to the lack of professional experience quarterback Jordan Ta'amu holds.

D.C.'s Jhurell Pressley is worth a fantasy look because of how strong his team's offense is projected to be with Jones at the helm.

Until a full set of games is complete, running back, like most positions, feels tough to predict from a fantasy perspective because we do not how each player will be utilized in the new league.

Wide Receiver

1. Rashad Ross, D.C.

2. Sammie Coates, Houston

3. Jeff Badet, Dallas

4. Mekale McKay, New York

5. Kasen Williams, Seattle

6. Seantavius Jones, Tampa Bay

7. Keith Mumphrey, St. Louis

8. Jazz Ferguson, Dallas

9. Tre McBride, Los Angeles

10. DeAndre Thompkins, D.C.

D.C.'s favorable matchup at home against Seattle and Jones' experience in the pocket could lead Rashad Ross to a standout Week 1.

In 2015, Ross produced 184 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Redskins, but he was mainly a return specialist during his time in the NFL.

The 30-year-old's pace should help him become one of Jones' top targets over the next few weeks,

Sammie Coates, who had 435 receiving yards and two scores for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016, has the potential to become the top target in Houston's offense.

Dallas' Jeff Badet is an intriguing prospect because of the advantage he holds from previously playing under Stoops at Oklahoma.

But his production could be directly linked to the health of quarterback Landry Jones, who has been listed as a limited participant in practice.

If Jones is ready to go Sunday, the Renegades could produce some offensive fireworks and set themselves up as one of the top teams in the XFL.

Tight End

1. Brandon Barnes, Los Angeles

2. Nick Truesdell, Tampa Bay

3. EJ Bibbs, New York

4. Khari Lee, D.C.

5. Evan Rodriguez, Seattle

Tight end may be hardest XFL fantasy position to figure out because there isn't an abundance of familiar names, and we don't know how each of the eight offenses will value the position.

Tampa Bay Vipers tight end Nick Truesdell may benefit from a connection with quarterback Aaron Murray.

Brandon Barnes bounced around on a few NFL rosters before landing in the XFL, and he could be a solid target for Johnson in the L.A. offense.

Due to the projected explosiveness of D.C.'s unit, Khari Lee could be worth a look in Week 1 with Jones expected to produce at a high level at home.

Once we see each player in action, we will have more information to base future fantasy rankings off.

As for Week 1, the best tight end options may be the ones who have the most reliable quarterbacks in the XFL.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference and league information from XFL.com.