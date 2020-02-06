Warriors Rumors: Ky Bowman Agrees to Multiyear Contract with Golden State

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Kings won 111-98.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and guard Ky Bowman reportedly agreed to a multi-year NBA contract Thursday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal. No terms of the contract were disclosed. 

Bowman, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, had been working on a two-way contract. The Warriors were forced to send him back to the G League last month because of service time restrictions on two-way players.

Bowman averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds on 40.9 percent shooting during his stint in Golden State earlier this season. 

"Ky's really tough, and he's very competitive," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters of Bowman earlier this season. "He doesn't ever back down from anything or anybody. He's not ever afraid out there."

The Warriors had roster space after reportedly sending out Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers at Thursday's trade deadline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. They suddenly have ample playing time in their guard rotation with Burks gone and D'Angelo Russell sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins in another blockbuster deal.

It's possible Bowman goes from the G League to being an NBA starter immediately. Jordan Poole could also wind up cracking the starting lineup.

Regardless, it's a happy ending for a player who stayed the course after losing his spot on the NBA roster through no fault of his own. 

