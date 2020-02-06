Cavaliers Rumors: Tristan Thompson Not Expected to Be Bought out After Deadline

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 28: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 28, 2020 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't expected to buy Tristan Thompson out of his contract after failing to trade him before Thursday's deadline, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Thompson was open to a contract extension with the Cavs at one point but had communicated to the team he was looking to be traded.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

