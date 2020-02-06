Cavaliers Rumors: Tristan Thompson Not Expected to Be Bought out After Deadline

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't expected to buy Tristan Thompson out of his contract after failing to trade him before Thursday's deadline, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Thompson was open to a contract extension with the Cavs at one point but had communicated to the team he was looking to be traded.

