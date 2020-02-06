Wisconsin Director of Strength and Conditioning Resigns over Alleged Racial Slur

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

MADISON, WI - JANUARY 02: A detail view of the Wisconsin Badgers logo during the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center on January 2, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images). (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin announced Thursday strength and conditioning director Erik Helland has resigned after being placed on administrative leave Monday for allegedly using a racial slur in the presence of Badgers men's basketball players. 

Brian Hamilton of The Athletic provided the Wisconsin athletic department's full statement:

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday the school was "investigating an allegation that a racial epithet was directed at [Badgers guard] Kobe King by a UW staffer."

Per the department's statement, it found no evidence that Helland directed the slur at a specific player. However, it did confirm that he "used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men's basketball student-athletes" while telling a story about his time working in the NBA.

Helland was in his seventh season as the strength and conditioning coach for the men's basketball team and was promoted in June 2015 to oversee the strength and conditioning programs of all the Badgers' teams.

The Wisconsin native is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire. Before arriving at Wisconsin, he spent 25 years with the Chicago Bulls on their strength and conditioning staff starting in 1988.

Related

    Duke vs. UNC: 25 Best Games Ever in the Tobacco Road Rivalry

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. UNC: 25 Best Games Ever in the Tobacco Road Rivalry

    Busting Brackets
    via Busting Brackets

    Wisconsin Director of Strength and Conditioning Resigns over Alleged Racial Slur

    Wisconsin Badgers Basketball logo
    Wisconsin Badgers Basketball

    Wisconsin Director of Strength and Conditioning Resigns over Alleged Racial Slur

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Saturday's Top 16 Reveal Could Preview Unpredictable NCAA Tournament

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Saturday's Top 16 Reveal Could Preview Unpredictable NCAA Tournament

    Pat Forde
    via Sports Illustrated

    The biggest statistic of Wisconsin-Minnesota is easy to identify

    Wisconsin Badgers Basketball logo
    Wisconsin Badgers Basketball

    The biggest statistic of Wisconsin-Minnesota is easy to identify

    Matt Zemek
    via Badgers Wire