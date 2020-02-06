Wisconsin Director of Strength and Conditioning Resigns over Alleged Racial Slur

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin announced Thursday strength and conditioning director Erik Helland has resigned after being placed on administrative leave Monday for allegedly using a racial slur in the presence of Badgers men's basketball players.

Brian Hamilton of The Athletic provided the Wisconsin athletic department's full statement:

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday the school was "investigating an allegation that a racial epithet was directed at [Badgers guard] Kobe King by a UW staffer."

Per the department's statement, it found no evidence that Helland directed the slur at a specific player. However, it did confirm that he "used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men's basketball student-athletes" while telling a story about his time working in the NBA.

Helland was in his seventh season as the strength and conditioning coach for the men's basketball team and was promoted in June 2015 to oversee the strength and conditioning programs of all the Badgers' teams.

The Wisconsin native is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire. Before arriving at Wisconsin, he spent 25 years with the Chicago Bulls on their strength and conditioning staff starting in 1988.