Twitter Already Decided Who Will Win LeBron vs. Giannis 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game isn't until Feb. 16, but fans and experts already have a good idea of who will win it after Thursday's draft.

For the second year in a row, team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked opposite each other to create the top lineups possible out of the other 22 All-Stars. There is a lot of talent on both squads, but the social media world thinks Team LeBron is better thanks to the additions of Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard, among others.

Many gave James a lot more credit for the way he put his team together.

Both captains went with what they knew early, staying in their own conference for each of the starters and first bench spots. Each team only has three players from the opposing conference.

After pitting the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference since its inception in 1951, the All-Star Game changed formats in 2018 with two captains selecting their rosters from across the league. LeBron has captained a team in all three years so far, winning in each of his first two chances, including a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis last year.

The Los Angeles Lakers star will try to keep things going with another quality team around him.

Here is a full look at the rosters for each squad:

Team LeBron

*LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

*Anthony Davis, C, Los Angeles Lakers

*Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers

*Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks

*James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Chris Paul, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook, G, Houston Rockets

Domantas Sabonis, F, Indiana Pacers

Team Giannis

*Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

*Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

*Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors

*Kemba Walker, G, Boston Celtics

*Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks

Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler, G, Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz

*Starter