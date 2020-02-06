Cristiano Ronaldo on His Career: 'I Thought I Was Going to Be a Fisherman' at 35

TF-Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he believed he would be a "fisherman in Madeira" when he turned 35, rather than the footballer he became.

The Juventus forward celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, and the Portugal international told Canal 11 (h/t Peter Hanson of Goal) he didn't believe he would experience the illustrious career he's had.

"At 35? I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira," Ronaldo said. "This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional footballer, but I didn't think I was going to win everything I've won."

Ronaldo made his debut in 2002 for Sporting CP before joining Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United the following year.

Six years at Old Trafford saw Ronaldo become a global superstar, with United winning three Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, one FA Cup and the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo was also named the 2008 Ballon d'Or winner before joining Real Madrid for a world-record fee in 2009.

More success was to follow, with four Champions League crowns for Ronaldo in Spain, and two La Liga title victories. Ronaldo collected four more Ballon d'Or awards during this incredible period.

International success with his country also blossomed when Portugal won Euro 2016 and last season's inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo added he believes he can win Europe's biggest club trophy for a sixth time after his 2018 transfer to Juve.

"To play at Juventus gives me the chance to win it again," Ronaldo said. "We know it's difficult, it depends on many factors, but it's possible because we have a good team. We must take one step at a time going forward."

The Portuguese won Serie A at his first attempt last term, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists in 31 league appearances.

Despite his age, Ronaldo continues to be a huge individual force in world football, and the forward has scored 19 goals in 19 Serie A starts this season—with Juve once again on top of the table.