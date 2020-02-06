Clippers Trade Rumors: Derrick Walton Jr. Sent to Hawks for Cash Before Deadline

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers may have set themselves up for a big move prior to the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline after shipping Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers will receive cash from the Hawks in exchange for Walton.

ESPN's Bobby Marks added the trade opens up a roster spot and creates a $1.55 million trade exception for the Clippers.

