Xavien Howard's Battery Charge Dropped; Fiancee Had Called 911 on Dolphins DB

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

A battery charge against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was dropped Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.

Howard was arrested Dec. 29 after his fiancee told police that he assaulted her in their Davie, Florida, home. The woman said Howard pushed her into a mirrored wall and said she fell onto one of Howard's crutches after he let her go.

The decision was made to arrest Howard after police observed "scratches, redness and an abrasion" on the woman's body.

Per TMZ Sports, Howard's fiancee said the following in the 911 call she placed to summon police:

"So every time a situation happens it's always like, 'Oh, don't do this.' Or, 'Oh, well, you'll be OK. Don't call the cops.'

"But it's like, OK, like him just pushing me into the mirror, grabbing my arm, grabbing me by my neck, like this is probably the last day that's going to happen."

At the time of the alleged battery, Howard had recently undergone knee surgery on an injury that caused him to miss most of the 2019 season. The 26-year-old Howard appeared in just five games and finished with 17 tackles, four passes defended and one interception on the heels of his first Pro Bowl nod in 2018.

Howard led the NFL in interceptions with seven during the 2018 campaign, which established him as one of the league's top corners.

The Dolphins signed Howard to a five-year, $75.25 million contract extension in May, and he is expected to be a significant part of head coach Brian Flores' defense moving forward.

Although Howard was not convicted, he could still face discipline from the NFL if the league's investigation determines he violated its personal conduct policy.