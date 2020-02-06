Mateo Kovacic Says Maurizio Sarri's Training at Chelsea Was 'Monotonous'

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Mateo Kovacic has praised Frank Lampard's coaching at Chelsea, with the midfielder describing former manager Maurizio Sarri's methods as "monotonous."

Sarri initially brought Kovacic to Stamford Bridge on a one-year loan from Real Madrid at the start of last season, but the Croatia international has said he prefers training under the Blues legend, who arrived from Derby County last summer.

The 25-year-old told FourFourTwo he thinks Lampard is an inspirational leader:

"When the club announced him as their new coach, I wasn't sure what to expect. I came to Chelsea under Sarri, but I must say that Lampard is an exceptional manager.

"He has kept the character he had as a player in his personality as a coach, which has inspired all of us. He commits himself with everything he's got.

"Training is always challenging and different from last season – that's probably the main difference between Lampard and Sarri, who made the concept of training quite monotonous.

"There were a lot of similar training sessions with a focus on tactical preparation. I believe Frank has a bright future ahead of him, and if he gets enough time he can take Chelsea to many more successes."

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Sarri arrived at the Bridge after a lauded three-year spell at Napoli where he continued to develop his "Sarri-ball" style of play, originally conceived during his tenure at Empoli.

The Italian won the UEFA Europa League during a sole campaign at Chelsea, but supporters struggled with his matchday tactics. Sarri's reputation remained unsullied, and he returned to his homeland in June as the new boss of Serie A champions Juventus.

Lampard's team initially appeared to be packed with youthful exuberance, but a lack of depth and quality have left Chelsea scrapping for results.

The Blues suffered only one defeat in 11 league games after their opening-day 4-0 loss at Manchester United, and it seemed Chelsea might develop as outside title challengers. However, Lampard's side hold fourth after winning just four of their past 13 games.

Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Kovacic added he prefers Lampard's in-game tactics over Sarri's:

"I have to admit that I'm really enjoying it so far. I play with the ball a lot more and have greater freedom of movement – that's why I think I've put in some great performances this season.

"Last year I was tied to a specific area, which became a bit predictable for our opponents and therefore made it harder for me.

"Sarri didn't want long balls from defence when we were under pressure, which led us into some tough situations.

"Lampard, on the other hand, gives us more freedom to assess situations. It's proved to be a good tactic, as it gives us unpredictability. We've scored lots of different goals this season."

The fundamentals of Lampard's system are more in tune with Premier League football than Sarri's were, and Chelsea were not an exciting team to watch during Italian's reign.

The Blues failed to strengthen their squad during January after the Court of Arbitration reduced FIFA's transfer ban, and the lack of additions could hurt the club's chances of a top-four finish.

Kovacic and Christian Pulisic were Chelsea's last major arrivals, and the Blues have not replaced the mercurial talents of Eden Hazard, who left for Madrid last summer.

Chelsea are a work in progress. If Lampard can qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, the club's immediate objective will have been accomplished.