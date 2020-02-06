Real Madrid Most Visited Club Website in 2019, Liverpool, Barcelona in Top 3

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's website had more visitors than any other club website in world football in 2019, according to Comscore.

Per RealMadrid.com, Los Blancos' site had an average of 2,006,000 unique users a month during 2019, significantly more than Liverpool's (863,000) in second place.

The third most popular club website was Barcelona's, which had a monthly average of 812,000 visitors, and fourth was Manchester United's with 771,000.

Juventus, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City filled out the top 10:

It is the fourth year in succession Real have topped the standings and is further evidence of the club's continuing popularity across the globe, even without Cristiano Ronaldo in the side.

The Portuguese's departure to Juventus in the summer of 2018, which came on the back of Zinedine Zidane's resignation as manager, prompted a drop in form from Real.

They endured a disappointing 2018-19 campaign in which they came a distant third in La Liga and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax in the first knockout round.

Two managers, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, came and went, prompting the return of Zidane to the dugout last March.

Under the Frenchman, Real have started to look ominously good again in 2019-20.

They are three points clear at the top of La Liga, won the Spanish Super Cup in January and are unbeaten in any competition since October, a run of 21 matches:

Barcelona, meanwhile, are floundering after replacing Ernesto Valverde with Quique Setien:

This season's La Liga title race could well be decided when Real and Barca meet at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1.

That match takes place in between Real's two legs against Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League, a potentially season-defining run of games for the Madrid giants.