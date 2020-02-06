Hasan Salihamidzic: Bayern Munich Not in a Rush on Renewing Players' Contracts

Hasan Salihamidzic: Bayern Munich Not in a Rush on Renewing Players' ContractsFebruary 6, 2020
Bayern Munich's current focus is on fighting for silverware on multiple fronts, not negotiating contract extensions with several key players, according to club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.
Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara all have contracts that expire in 2021.
In order to ward off interest from potential suitors, Bayern will likely need to renew those deals before the summer transfer window.
Salihamidzic has made assurances talks will take place, but he said Bayern's current focus is on their upcoming matches in multiple competitions, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:
"We will certainly have talks, but in the next few weeks we will concentrate on the competitions. It's important that we are totally focused on the games in the upcoming weeks. That's where the focus lies."
He acknowledged there is a danger of allowing contracts to run too close to their expiry date but added "we have had good experience with concentrating on the competitions first, and that's what we will do."
Bayern are on an eight-match winning run in all competitions which has seen them move to the top of the Bundesliga, advance to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and the quarter-finals of the German Cup.
Unlike previous seasons, they have no margin for error in the German top flight as the top four are separated by just three points:
Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN
The table, point by point 42 Bayern 41 Leipzig 40 39 Dortmund | Gladbach 38 37 36 35 34 Leverkusen | Schalke 33 Hoffenheim 32 31 30 29 Freiburg 28 27 Wolfsburg 26 Augsburg 25 Frankfurt 24 23 Union | Hertha | Köln 22 21 20 19 18 Mainz 17 Werder 16 Fortuna 15 Paderborn https://t.co/BDO7XMsh13
Meanwhile, the Champions League gets back up and running this month, and Bayern face the first leg of their last-16 tie against Chelsea on February 25.
Bayern disappointed in Europe's elite club competition last season. They failed to get past the first knockout round after being well beaten by eventual champions Liverpool.
The German giants have not made the final since they last won the competition in 2012-13.
For a club of Bayern's stature, that is a lengthy absence, particularly given they reached three finals in four years from 2010.
While no knockout round in the Champions League is straightforward, Bayern are strong favourites to go at least one better this season than they did last.
Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, 32 points off the top, and they have won just two of their last five games in all competitions.
