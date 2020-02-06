Hasan Salihamidzic: Bayern Munich Not in a Rush on Renewing Players' Contracts

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich's current focus is on fighting for silverware on multiple fronts, not negotiating contract extensions with several key players, according to club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara all have contracts that expire in 2021.

In order to ward off interest from potential suitors, Bayern will likely need to renew those deals before the summer transfer window.

Salihamidzic has made assurances talks will take place, but he said Bayern's current focus is on their upcoming matches in multiple competitions, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"We will certainly have talks, but in the next few weeks we will concentrate on the competitions. It's important that we are totally focused on the games in the upcoming weeks. That's where the focus lies."

He acknowledged there is a danger of allowing contracts to run too close to their expiry date but added "we have had good experience with concentrating on the competitions first, and that's what we will do."

Bayern are on an eight-match winning run in all competitions which has seen them move to the top of the Bundesliga, advance to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

Unlike previous seasons, they have no margin for error in the German top flight as the top four are separated by just three points:

Meanwhile, the Champions League gets back up and running this month, and Bayern face the first leg of their last-16 tie against Chelsea on February 25.

Bayern disappointed in Europe's elite club competition last season. They failed to get past the first knockout round after being well beaten by eventual champions Liverpool.

The German giants have not made the final since they last won the competition in 2012-13.

For a club of Bayern's stature, that is a lengthy absence, particularly given they reached three finals in four years from 2010.

While no knockout round in the Champions League is straightforward, Bayern are strong favourites to go at least one better this season than they did last.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, 32 points off the top, and they have won just two of their last five games in all competitions.