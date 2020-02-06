Kings Rumors: SAC to Keep Bogdan Bogdanovic Through Trade Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings' trade-deadline strategy has become abundantly clear: do what it takes to keep Bogdan Bogdanovic long-term.

General manager Vlade Divac reportedly shipped big man Dewayne Dedmon to the Atlanta Hawks for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, clearing the cap space needed to make sure he can match any offer sheet for Bogdanovic when he becomes a restricted free agent this offseason.

NBC Sports California is reporting the Kings will not move Bogdanovic at the deadline and are likely to match any offer made for him this summer.

Teams have made no secret about their interest in Bogdanovic. When the Kings reportedly tried to make a deal for Kyle Kuzma earlier this season, Divac balked at the notion he'd have to send back the 27-year-old Serbian in return, per Jason Jones of The Athletic. Apparently, once it became clear that teams weren't going to have a shot at him via trade, the emphasis turned to signing him to an offer sheet above what the Kings could match for a restricted free agent.

Now that apparent plan may be off the table altogether.

Sacramento was willing to part ways with a center in Dedmon who it recently signed to a three-year, $40 million deal last summer apparently to ensure they wouldn't lose Bogdanovic without putting up a fight.

Here's how the numbers break down, per NBC Sports California:

"The Kings saved a minimum of $6.8 million for next season in dealing Dedmon for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. Parker has a player option at $6.5 million and Len is an unrestricted free agent. If Parker opts out of his deal, the Kings' savings hits $13.3 million for next year."

In 39 games this season, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, only recently joining the starting lineup in late January. The Kings are 4-2 with Bogdanovic as a starter after previously dropping six straight games.

It's still possible another team comes along and signs Bogdanovic to a larger offer sheet, but Sacramento seems to be doing everything it can to scare off other teams from doing so.