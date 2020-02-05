Gianna Bryant's No. 2 Jersey Retired by Harbor Day School

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, revealed Harbor Day School retired the late Gianna Bryant's No. 2 jersey in a ceremony at the gym.

"My Gigi. I love you!" Bryant wrote on her Instagram page with pictures of the number retirement. "I miss you. You've taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita."

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Like her father, Gianna was a basketball player and fan.

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team honored her with a No. 2 jersey on one of the seats prior to their exhibition game against Team USA. Gianna and Kobe attended Huskies games together, and the team shared what they meant to the program:

The NBA also announced Team LeBron will wear Gianna's No. 2 during the All-Star Game, while Team Giannis will wear Kobe's No. 24.

LeBron James told reporters he chose No. 2 for his team because Gianna reminded him of his own daughter, Zhuri.

