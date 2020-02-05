Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi Shuts Down Michigan State Rumors After Dantonio Exit

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 5, 2020

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi runs out with the team before the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi will not be leaving Pitt for Michigan State.

The head coach made that notion abundantly clear on Wednesday evening, tweeting out a doctored clip from The Wolf of Wall Street to thoroughly drive home his point:

A former defensive coordinator under Mark DantonioNarduzzi is 36-29 at Pitt since taking over the program in 2015 and fresh off an 8-5 season with a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Eastern Michigan. The coach had been linked to the MSU job in the wake of Dantonio's retirement on Tuesday.

    

