Kamar Baldwin Buzzer-Beater Gives No. 19 Butler Upset Win vs. No.10 Villanova

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Kamar Baldwin has been the driving force behind No. 19 Butler's wild season. Now he can add a buzzer-beater against a title contender to his highlight reel.

With Villanova's Collin Gillespie trying to guard him with the clock running out and the game tied at 76, the senior completely fooled his defender and launched a three-pointer off a nasty step-back that had Gillespie out of reach, propelling Butler to a 79-76 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats.

The victory comes days after the Bulldogs suffered a stunning upset at home against Providence on Saturday. That was just one part of a day that saw the Big East race thrown into chaos with then-No. 10 Seton Hall and then-No. 8 Villanova also falling to unranked teams, respectively. Wednesday's result helped rectify the stumble as Butler entered the night three games back of Seton Hall for first place. The Wildcats were just one game back.

Now the race for the conference title is back on in a big way.

Butler and Villanova weathered a 13-minute rain delay when the roof at Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak as a winter storm raged outside. The game was played under threat of postponement if Butler officials couldn't stop water from dripping onto the court.

The Bulldogs have every reason to feel grateful that wasn't the case as they move to 18-5 (6-4 Big East) on the year.

Notable Performers

Kamar Baldwin, G, Bulldogs: 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists

Sean McDermott, F, Bulldogs: 21 points, eight rebounds, one assist

Bryce Golden, F, Bulldogs: 18 points, five rebounds, three assists

Saddiq Bey, F, Wildcats: 29 points, six rebounds

Collin Gillespie, G, Wildcats: 28 points, six assists, two rebounds

What's Next

Butler will face three straight unranked teams in the next week when it visits Marquette before Xavier and Georgetown travel to Indiana. This will be the Bulldogs' first time matching up against Xavier after already defeating the Hoyas and Golden Eagles earlier this season.

The road for Villanova is a bit trickier. It will welcome No. 12 Seton Hall to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday for the first of two matchups against the Pirates that may very well decide first place in the Big East.