Lakers Rumors: Alex Caruso Drawing Trade Interest from 'Multiple Teams'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso is more of a fan favorite than someone who is going to drastically alter the title chances of an organization, but that hasn't stopped "multiple teams" from asking about his availability leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported more than one team is "inquiring" whether the Purple and Gold would be willing to part with Caruso.

Caruso has appeared in 46 games this season as a member of Los Angeles' second unit and is averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals a night behind 41.5 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three-point range.

He is just 25 years old with enough athleticism to attack the basket and a solid three-point stroke and could be a young contributor in a rebuilding team's rotation if one traded a productive veteran to the Lakers prior to Thursday's deadline.

He also isn't shy about dunking over defenders, much to LeBron James' surprise:

A trade would give Caruso the opportunity to endear himself to a different fanbase after he did enough to draw significant All-Star Game votes from Lakers supporters.

Still, it would take away from his opportunity to compete for a championship in Los Angeles for a 38-11 Lakers team that sits atop the Western Conference standings.