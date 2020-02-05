NBA Trade Rumors: Suns 'Fielding Calls' on Kelly Oubre Jr. Ahead of Deadline

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly "fielding calls" for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Suns are exploring the market for Oubre, who is in the midst of a career-best season. He is averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 44.9 percent shooting (34.6 percent from three), emerging as a reliable secondary scorer in the Phoenix offense behind Devin Booker.

Moving on from Oubre, an improving 24-year-old swingman, would seem like an odd decision. Oubre falls in line with Booker's age and trajectory and has embraced Phoenix since his midseason arrival last year.

The Suns could be taking a long-term view and looking to move on from Oubre while his value is at its highest. His two-year, $30 million contract is below market, but it only lasts through the 2020-21 season. It's possible Phoenix is looking at a potential raise on the horizon and looking to strike now rather than overpay Oubre or lose him in free agency.

It's also possible that an ownership group desperately seeking a postseason berth is pushing the front office for a win-now move. Oubre is one of the team's best young trade chips and could be the centerpiece of a package for a player of Kevin Love's caliber.

The Suns could offset Oubre's departure by securing a deal for Luke Kennard. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that the Suns and Pistons were in talks centered on Kennard, but the trade winds have been quiet since.

Phoenix is nearing its 10th straight missed postseason, and Booker's expressed on multiple occasions he wants to win. The combination of Booker's frustration and ownership's desire for a playoff push might force Phoenix into a win-now move that results in Oubre's premature departure.