Phil Mickelson Won't Take 2020 U.S. Open Exemption; Doesn't Want 'Sympathy Spot'

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson will either qualify for the 2020 U.S. Open, or the five-time major champion won't compete at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York in June.

Mickelson told reporters he wants to earn a spot in the field on merit and would decline a special exemption, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press:

"I won't accept it. So I am either going to get in the field on my own or I'll have to try to qualify. I'm not going to take a special exemption. ... They have never been an organization that likes to give out exemptions, special exemptions. I don't want a special exemption. I think I'll get in the tournament. If I get in, I deserve to be there. If I don't, I don't. I don't want a sympathy spot. If I am good enough to make it and qualify, then I need to earn my spot there."

The U.S. Open is the one major title Mickelson needs to complete a career Grand Slam. He has finished runner-up six times in the tournament, most recently in 2013.

The event uses a number of parameters to narrow its field of golfers.

Mickelson would qualify by winning the Players Championship, Masters or PGA Championship. He'd also get into the 2020 U.S. Open with victories in multiple PGA Tour events "that award full FedExCup points allocation" or by sitting in the top 60 of the World Golf Ranking by the May 18 and June 15 cutoffs.

Based on how Mickelson has started the year, meeting any of those thresholds isn't a guarantee.

The 49-year-old has competed in six tournaments this season and hasn't finished higher than 28th. He missed the cut altogether in three, including the Farmers Insurance Open last weekend, and is 72nd in the World Golf Ranking.

The 2019 campaign told a similar story. Mickelson won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last February and failed to finish better than 18th over the remainder of the season.

He still has time to seal himself a place at Winged Foot but will need to turn things around at some point, otherwise he'll be missing the U.S. Open for the first time since 2017.