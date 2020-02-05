Barcelona President Wants to Reconcile Lionel Messi, Eric Abidal After Criticism

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly will not implement drastic measures after Lionel Messi's criticism of Eric Abidal.

Messi had objected to the Blaugrana director of football's suggestion the players were discontent under former coach Ernesto Valverde.

However, Albert Masnou of Sport reported on Wednesday that Bartomeu will attempt to reconcile the pair in the hope of stabilising the situation.

Abidal told Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz the club decided to make a managerial change to Quique Setien in December after the goalless draw with Real Madrid at the Camp Nou:

"We watched the games and not the results, but how we played, the tactics, the work of the players who don't play a lot. I'm focused on those details. Many players weren't satisfied or working a lot and there was also an internal communication problem. The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision."

Per Juan Jimenez of AS, the 40-year-old's comments led to a response from Messi via an Instagram story by the Argentinian.

"I think that when someone mentions players, they should give names because if they don't, they are tarring everyone with the same brush and fuelling gossip—a lot of which is not true," the captain said.

According to Masnou, the Frenchman will suffer no repercussions from Bartomeu, and unity will be the president's focus in the weeks ahead.

Messi's seniority and importance at Barca reportedly could have affected the standing of Abidal, with whom he was a team-mate for six seasons. However, with the club trailing Madrid in La Liga, all efforts will turn to issues on the field, with the champions three points behind their bitter rivals.