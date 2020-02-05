Angelino Discusses Manchester City Loan Exit, RB Leipzig 'Opportunity'

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City full-back Angelino has opened up about his loan move to RB Leipzig after leaving the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the January transfer window.

The Spaniard spoke to Kicker (h/t Sport Witness) after he was officially presented as a Leipzig player: "I didn't get many chances in the last club, so I had to look for new chances. It is great for me to have this opportunity."

He also suggested he has followed the recent progress of his new club:

Angelino has already made his debut for the Bundesliga side, providing a key pass for Dani Olmo's goal in a 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt:

Manchester City sold Angelino to PSV in 2018, but after a successful spell in the Netherlands, the Citizens used a clause to bring the 23-year-old back last summer. He only made six Premier League appearances and one in the UEFA Champions League during the first half of the season, however, leading to another loan.

City have moved him around a lot since he first joined the club:

Leipzig can make the switch permanent thanks to a clause in the loan agreement, but according to Kicker, the two clubs are keeping the potential fee a secret.

Leipzig are in the midst of a tight Bundesliga title race after an excellent first half of the season. After a draw and a defeat in their last two league games, they are now one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich, who have won six games in succession.

Die Roten Bullen sent Marcelo Saracchi and Luan Candido out on loan to gain some more experience, opening up a big hole at left-back.

Angelino is likely to see plenty of minutes as a result, and he believes he should fit right in because of the similarities between Pep Guardiola and RB coach Julian Nagelsmann:

With Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko locking down the left-back position in Manchester for now, another spell at the club does not seem likely for Angelino. He has a great opportunity to earn a permanent move to Leipzig, though.