Michael Zorc: No Jadon Sancho Bids Yet, Can't Guarantee Dortmund Star's Future

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said the club have received no approaches for "phenomenon" Jadon Sancho, but he can't guarantee the winger will be at the Westfalenstadion next season.

Sancho, 19, left Manchester City to join the Black and Yellows in 2017, swiftly settling in as senior star at Dortmund and attracting interest from a host of European football's major powers.

Zorc paid his player high praise in an interview with Sport Bild (h/t Goal's Stephen Darwin) but was honest in regards to whether he felt Sancho will remain in Dortmund beyond this campaign:

"The fact is no other club has contacted us so far about Jadon.

"[I can't] reliably answer today [if Sancho will stay at Dortmund beyond the summer]. What I can say for sure is that he feels very comfortable with us. Otherwise he could not produce such [high-level] performances week after week.

"He is a phenomenon and is now producing top performances. And he rarely takes a break on the pitch, helping the team with their defensive work. He is hard-working and gets the greatest of respect from me."

Sancho scored the opener in Saturday's 5-0 rout of Union Berlin to become the youngest player to reach 25 goals in the Bundesliga, via BT Sport (UK viewers only):

The England international was understandably delighted with his landmark strike, helping the Black and Yellows climb to third after RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach each drew in Week 20:

Darwin cited existing interest in the player from Manchester United and Chelsea, each of which appear eager to offer the London native a route back to the Premier League.

Sancho joined the Black and Yellows for a reported fee of £8 million, per the Guardian's Ed Aarons, but it's possible he could fetch 10 times that figure or more when he departs Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund often prove themselves shrewd negotiators in the transfer market, having recently signed Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg for €22.5 million (£19 million), per the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Norwegian wonderkid, also 19, has eight goals in his first four appearances for the German giants.

Sam Dean of the Telegraph testified to Sancho's staggering consistency in attack, contributing at least one direct goal contribution in all but two of his last 13 appearances for club and country:

Despite his age, the former Watford academy starlet—who is contracted at Dortmund until 2022—has stormed to elite levels early on in his senior career, per Statman Dave:

United and Chelsea have been the two teams most strongly linked with Sancho, though the Independent's Melissa Reddy wrote runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool also have an interest.

Dortmund have proved capable recruiters when it comes to replacing such high-value assets in the past, and Zorc's comments suggest the club won't block Sancho's departure provided their needs are met.