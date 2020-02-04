No. 22 Penn State Upsets Cassius Winston, No. 16 Michigan State in Big Ten Play

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions upset the No. 16 Michigan State Spartans, defeating them 75-70 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, on Tuesday night.

Penn State extended its winning streak to five games, which includes victories over Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana, as well as its first win at Nebraska since 1995.

The Nittany Lions shot 73.7 percent from the free-throw line, and senior forward Lamar Stevens made them when they counted most down the stretch.

Michigan State, down 69-68, sent Stevens to the line with 16 seconds left in regulation. He extended PSU's lead to 71-68. That was even more clutch when Spartans senior guard Cassius Winston, the game's leading scorer, bucketed a layup at the 11-second mark. Winston missed the ensuing and-1 free throw that would have tied the game.

Stevens yet again sunk both his free throws with 9.1 seconds to go, which proved to be all Penn State needed to secure the upset as Winston missed a three-point attempt with six ticks until the final buzzer.

The Nittany Lions improved to 17-5 (7-4 in the Big Ten). Penn State's only loss to a ranked opponent came against Ohio State, ranked No. 6 at the time, on Dec. 7.

The Spartans dropped to 16-7 overall (8-4 in the Big Ten) and 10-2 at home. Their other home loss came against Duke on Dec. 3.

Michigan State will have a shot at revenge on March 3 at Bryce Jordan Center.

Notable Performances

PSU F Lamar Stevens: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

PSU G Myreon Jones: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

PSU F Mike Watkins: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

MSU G Cassius Winston: 25 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal

MSU F Xavier Tillman: 9 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 5 blocks

MSU F Malik Hall: 5 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

What's Next?

Both teams will return to the floor on Saturday.

Michigan State will go to the Crisler Center to take on the in-state rival Michigan Wolverines in the morning, and Penn State will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the afternoon.