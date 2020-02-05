NBA All-Star Game 2020: TV Schedule, Time and LeBron vs. Giannis Mock Draft

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

For the second straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) will serve as team captains for the NBA All-Star Game.

And just like last year, the Bucks superstar and the Lakers superstar will draft their respective rosters live on TNT during a special Draft show presented by Jordan Brand on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

Just like the rules in choosing squads for pickup games, both captains will select their teammates from a pool of 22 players (four additional starters and seven reserves each) to complete two 12-man rosters.

What makes this process exciting is the real-time look at the order of the players that will be selected.

Here, fans will be able to see who gets picked first and who gets picked last.

As always, there will be the possibility of perceived slights and snubs, ex-teammates joining forces, rivals joining forces and players hoping to play together on the same team in the future joining forces.

Who plays with who will be the thing to watch, so find the latest mock draft and more information on how to catch the action leading up to the 69th annual midseason classic below.

NBA All-Star Draft Viewing Details

When: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2019

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

National TV: TNT

Livestream: TNT Drama

NBA All-Star Game Viewing Details

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2019

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV: TNT

Livestream: TNT Drama

James vs. Antetokounmpo Mock Draft

Decisions, decisions, decisions.

It's going to be a tough selection process for James and Antetokounmpo, but both players are uber-competitive, so they will be out to draft the players that will help them secure the win and a year's worth of bragging rights.

James was the top overall vote-getter, so he will have the privilege of starting things off.

He'll pick from the starter pool and then Antetokounmpo will pick next and they'll alternate from there.

For the second round, the 2019 MVP will pick from the reserve pool first, then James will pick and they'll ping pong until all players are off the board.

Chances are, James will take his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis off the board first.

After that, it's anybody's guess how the order will play out.

One thing's for sure, though, all eyes will be on the player that hears his name last.

Mock Draft

Team LeBron (in draft order)

First Round (starters)

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Luca Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Second Round (reserves)

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Team Giannis (in draft order)

First Round (starters)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Second Round (reserves)

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport