NBA All-Star Game 2020: TV Schedule, Time and LeBron vs. Giannis Mock Draft

NBA All-Star Game 2020: TV Schedule, Time and LeBron vs. Giannis Mock DraftFebruary 5, 2020
For the second straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) will serve as team captains for the NBA All-Star Game.
And just like last year, the Bucks superstar and the Lakers superstar will draft their respective rosters live on TNT during a special Draft show presented by Jordan Brand on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.
Just like the rules in choosing squads for pickup games, both captains will select their teammates from a pool of 22 players (four additional starters and seven reserves each) to complete two 12-man rosters.
What makes this process exciting is the real-time look at the order of the players that will be selected.
Here, fans will be able to see who gets picked first and who gets picked last.
As always, there will be the possibility of perceived slights and snubs, ex-teammates joining forces, rivals joining forces and players hoping to play together on the same team in the future joining forces.
Who plays with who will be the thing to watch, so find the latest mock draft and more information on how to catch the action leading up to the 69th annual midseason classic below.
NBA All-Star Draft Viewing Details
When: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2019
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET
National TV: TNT
Livestream: TNT Drama
NBA All-Star Game Viewing Details
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2019
Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET
National TV: TNT
Livestream: TNT Drama
James vs. Antetokounmpo Mock Draft
Decisions, decisions, decisions.
It's going to be a tough selection process for James and Antetokounmpo, but both players are uber-competitive, so they will be out to draft the players that will help them secure the win and a year's worth of bragging rights.
James was the top overall vote-getter, so he will have the privilege of starting things off.
He'll pick from the starter pool and then Antetokounmpo will pick next and they'll alternate from there.
For the second round, the 2019 MVP will pick from the reserve pool first, then James will pick and they'll ping pong until all players are off the board.
Chances are, James will take his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis off the board first.
After that, it's anybody's guess how the order will play out.
One thing's for sure, though, all eyes will be on the player that hears his name last.
Mock Draft
Team LeBron (in draft order)
First Round (starters)
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Luca Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Second Round (reserves)
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Team Giannis (in draft order)
First Round (starters)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Second Round (reserves)
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport
4-Team Trade Winners and Losers
Sorting through the early deadline chaos from last night's massive 12-player trade