Gervonta Davis Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge After Viral Video

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

Gervonta Davis sits in his corner before the start of the second round of his super featherweight boxing championship bout against Ricardo Nunez, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Boxer Gervonta Davis has been charged with simple battery and domestic violence after a viral video allegedly showed him grabbing and shoving his ex-girlfriend, according to WBALTV

He turned himself in to the Coral Gables (Florida) Police Department Tuesday.

A video taken on a cell phone at a celebrity basketball game in Miami appeared to show Davis physically assaulting a woman sitting courtside before bringing her into the tunnel, per CBS Baltimore.

The 25-year-old denied hitting the woman in a response on social media.

"I never once hit her," Davis wrote, according to WBAL. "Yeah, I was aggressive and told her 'Come on'...That's the mother of my child. I would never hurt her other than that."

Davis was charged with misdemeanor assault in Feb. 2019, but the charge was dismissed after he agreed to a deal with prosecutors in which he provided restitution to the man he allegedly assaulted, per TMZ. An assault charge from 2017 was also dropped when the accuser decided not to further pursue charges. 

The Baltimore native is the current WBA world lightweight champion with a 23-0 career record.

