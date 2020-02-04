WWE Rumors: Latest on Timothy Thatcher's Signing, Samoa Joe and Angel Garza

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Timothy Thatcher Reportedly Signs with WWE

WWE added to its NXT ranks by bringing Timothy Thatcher aboard, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson and Squared Circle Sirens' Casey Michael.



Thatcher is already at WWE's Performance Center, though it's unclear when he'll make his on-screen debut in NXT.

Thatcher has competed for independent promotions across the United States and United Kingdom, including Evolve, Progress Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Revolution Pro Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

The 36-year-old defeated Drew Galloway for the Evolve title in July 2015 and held the belt until February 2017, when he lost to Zack Sabre Jr.

Samoa Joe Missed Raw Due to Reported Concussion

According to Johnson, Samoa Joe was absent from Raw on Monday because WWE doctors hadn't cleared him, to compete. The belief is the former two-time NXT champion suffered a concussion while diving to the outside during a tag team match on the Jan. 27 edition of Raw.

Johnson also clarified that "there is nothing" to rumors WWE suspended Joe for a violation of its wellness policy, adding, "WWE sources have vociferously denied" the story.

Joe had recently returned to the ring after recovering from thumb surgery. Considering WrestleMania 36 is still two months away, WWE's plans for him shouldn't change too much because of his current situation.

Angel Garza Not Yet Earmarked for Full-Time Move to Raw

Angel Garza made his Raw debut on Monday. He lost to Rey Mysterio by disqualification when he delivered a DDT to Mysterio on the exposed concrete floor outside of the ring.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton), WWE brought Garza up to Raw in order to continue Andrade's feud with Humberto Carrillo.

Earlier in the night, Garza attacked Carrillo, his cousin, and would've driven his head into the concrete were it not for Mysterio, which set up the singles match.

Andrade is serving a 30-day suspension for a wellness policy violation, so Garza's arrival allowed the story to progress without him being directly involved.

Garza, meanwhile, is expected to be back with NXT.