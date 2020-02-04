Le'Veon Bell on Jets Trade Rumors: '4 More Years' Barring Something 'Drastic'

David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Jets may not be sold on Le'Veon Bell as their running back of the future, but the three-time Pro Bowler appears committed to his team.

Bell told TMZ Sports his relationship with coach Adam Gase is "good" after their exit meeting and he plans on being with the Jets in 2020 "unless something drastic changes."

"We're gonna see how things go, obviously, in the offseason," Bell said. "But, me and coach Gase had our exit meeting. It was fine, so we straight. Yeah, we good."

"... Everybody blowing everything out of proportion. ... It's water under the bridge—we're fine. We good. ... Jets for four more years unless something drastic changes."

Bell added that the rumors regarding his future don't bother him. The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract last offseason, despite rumors Gase did not want to make the signing. Gase's support of Bell throughout a difficult 2019 season was tepid at best, and he only further fueled rumors of a rift by declining to say he wants Bell back in 2020.

"He's under contract for three more years," Gase told reporters in December at his exit meeting. "You can ask [GM Joe Douglas] tomorrow. ... I'm not in charge of personnel."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.