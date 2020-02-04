Le'Veon Bell on Jets Trade Rumors: '4 More Years' Barring Something 'Drastic'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Jets may not be sold on Le'Veon Bell as their running back of the future, but the three-time Pro Bowler appears committed to his team. 

Bell told TMZ Sports his relationship with coach Adam Gase is "good" after their exit meeting and he plans on being with the Jets in 2020 "unless something drastic changes."

"We're gonna see how things go, obviously, in the offseason," Bell said. "But, me and coach Gase had our exit meeting. It was fine, so we straight. Yeah, we good."

"... Everybody blowing everything out of proportion. ... It's water under the bridge—we're fine. We good. ... Jets for four more years unless something drastic changes."

Bell added that the rumors regarding his future don't bother him. The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract last offseason, despite rumors Gase did not want to make the signing. Gase's support of Bell throughout a difficult 2019 season was tepid at best, and he only further fueled rumors of a rift by declining to say he wants Bell back in 2020.

"He's under contract for three more years," Gase told reporters in December at his exit meeting. "You can ask [GM Joe Douglas] tomorrow. ... I'm not in charge of personnel."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Team's Biggest Need Ahead of Next Season

    What's the Jets' top need?

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Every Team's Biggest Need Ahead of Next Season

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Exec Marc Ross: Robby Anderson Isn't a True No. 1

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    NFL Exec Marc Ross: Robby Anderson Isn't a True No. 1

    Maven
    via Maven

    Volunteers Rescuing Unused Super Bowl Food for Shelters

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Volunteers Rescuing Unused Super Bowl Food for Shelters

    Cameron Wolfe
    via ESPN.com

    Jags to Have 2 London Games

    Jaguars will be first NFL team ever to play two home games outside the United States

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags to Have 2 London Games

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report