Report: Ousmane Dembele out for Rest of Barcelona's Season with Hamstring Injury

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 27: Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group F match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Camp Nou on November 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has suffered another hamstring injury and could miss the rest of the season. 

The Catalans confirmed the latest setback in a tweet:

According to Marca, the Frenchman's season is over.

Spanish football expert Sid Lowe also feared his season is over. 

The 22-year-old complained of discomfort in his leg during Tuesday morning's training session, and while the issue was initially believed to be muscle fatigue, later tests revealed it was much worse.

It's the latest in a long line of injury setbacks for the speedster:

Dembele has appeared in just five La Liga matches and four UEFA Champions League outings so far this season. He hasn't played since November 27, lasting just 26 minutes in a 3-1 win over former club Borussia Dortmund.

He was nearing a return to action, and new coach Quique Setien had big expectations for the youngster:

The injury is a massive setback for the player and the Blaugrana, who were already without the injured Luis Suarez. Per Sport's Javier Giraldo, Setien said the club were looking for attacking help in the January transfer window, but instead of adding another forward, they ended up moving Carles Perez to AS Roma and Abel Ruiz to Braga.

Those decisions could prove costly, leaving Barcelona with just three healthy forwards in Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati. The latter has been a revelation this season, but at the age of 17, he was not expected to have to take on a major role this soon:

Junior Firpo, a natural full-back, may be asked to play more minutes in an advanced role to spell Messi and Griezmann. Barcelona are already highly dependent on the duo and have to make sure they don't run them into the ground during the second half of the season.

