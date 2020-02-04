Paul George Comments on Clippers Trade Rumors Entering 2020 NBA Deadline

Brett Davis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the shortlist of realistic title contenders this season, and swingman Paul George isn't looking for major changes prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

"Fortunately for us, I haven't heard of anybody on the hot seat," he told reporters following Monday's 108-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. "I think this locker room is in a good place. We hope this is the roster down the stretch that we keep."

It's not a surprise George likes the Clippers roster.

They have two of the best players in the league in the six-time All-Star and Kawhi Leonard, who can take over a game at a moment's notice on either side of the floor. That is exactly what they did in Monday's win, scoring or assisting on every point of a 9-0 run with fewer than three minutes remaining to turn a five-point deficit into a win.

Lou Williams anchors the second unit as an offensive spark plug, Montrezl Harrell can battle for rebounds and take advantage of space down low, Patrick Beverley is a hard-nosed defender who sets the tone on the perimeter and role players such as Landry Shamet can hit from three-point range.

Still, this is a championship-or-bust season for Los Angeles, and it will surely look to at least bolster the overall depth.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported the Clippers are interested in Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington as a versatile contributor who could defend multiple positions, rebound and capitalize on the space Leonard and George create with outside shooting.

George's comments suggest the players feel there is enough to compete for a championship, but anyone who could help the team defeat the Los Angeles Lakers or others in the playoffs will likely at least get a look heading into Thursday's deadline.