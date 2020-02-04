Robert Covington, Karl-Anthony Towns' Comments on Wolves Trade Rumors

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns commented Monday on the rumors surrounding the team ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Thursday.

"If it happens, it happens. If it don't, it don't," Covington told reporters. "That's just the way I've learned to approach it. If you get caught up in it, then that's when it deteriorates—not deteriorates your mind, but gets you to overthinking about stuff, and I ain't doing that."

Towns added:

"It would hurt if the star player or player you highly regarded in the organization—if they didn't feel confidence in the front office. I do. I feel very confident in [president of basketball operations] Gersson [Rosas], [head coach] Ryan [Saunders] and all of them. Whatever they do, I'll support because I know they're trying to make the right decisions for us. ...

"I don't need to be focused on everything the front office is doing or whatever the case may be because that's not my job title and that's something I don't need to waste my energy and life on."

