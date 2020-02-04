2 Fans Win Compensation After Cristiano Ronaldo Absence in South Korea Friendly

Two supporters who attended Juventus' pre-season friendly with the K League All Stars have been awarded compensation after Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in the match.

The July clash in Seoul, South Korea, finished 3-3, with Juventus fielding 20 players in total during the game.  Ronaldo was the only member of the squad not to feature.

Per Alex Young of the Evening Standard, The Fasta Inc, who organised the match, promised that Ronaldo would play at least 45 minutes, although Juventus said he was unavailable because of "muscle fatigue."

According to Reuters (h/t Young), with the Portuguese icon not involved, two supporters successfully recovered £46 for their match tickets and a further £194 for "mental anguish."

There are reportedly 87 other plaintiffs suing over Ronaldo's absence.

A South Korean football fan wears a mask of Juventus FC's Cristiano Ronaldo prior to a friendly football match between Team K League and Juventus FC in Seoul on July 26, 2019. - Juventus tied 3-3 in a friendly with K League All-Star team in Seoul on July
JUNG YEON-JE/Getty Images

Ronaldo did start in Juventus' two other matches on their Asia tour, a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and penalty-shootout success against Inter Milan.

Juventus signed Ronaldo, who is one of the biggest sporting names on the planet, in the summer of 2018. 

The club won an eighth consecutive Serie A title in the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man's first season at the club. Juventus lead Inter by three points in the race for this season's prize, and Ronaldo's brace of penalties on Sunday against Fiorentina in a 3-0 win means he has scored in the last nine consecutive league matches.

