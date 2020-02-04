Barcelona Interest a 'Source of Pride,' Says Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi

Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Juventus playmaker Federico Bernardeschi has said he was flattered by Barcelona's reported interest in him during the January transfer window.

Barca reportedly wanted to sign the 25-year-old from Juve in a deal that would have seen Ivan Rakitic move the other way, per Calciomercato.

The move never went through, but Barca could try again to sign Bernardeschi in the future:

The Italy international said he is proud to be linked with a club like Barcelona, but he also hinted he remains happy at Juve, per Tuttosport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"Does Barcelona's interest make me proud? Absolutely, yes, that's normal. When top clubs like Barcelona are looking for you, it's a source of pride, but I'm already part of a top club."

Bernardeschi has a contract with Juventus to 2022, which he signed when he joined the Old Lady from Fiorentina for £35 million in 2017.

He has never been a guaranteed starter in Turin, with 36 of his 66 Serie A appearances for Juve coming from the bench.

He does, though, provide valuable attacking depth for the Italian giants, who regularly fight for silverware on multiple fronts.

The same is true of Barcelona, and it seems unlikely Bernardeschi would get any more game time at the Camp Nou than he does at Juve.

The Italian is versatile, able to play on either flank, as a No. 10 or even in central midfield.

But his preferred position is as an attacking winger, where Barca already have numerous options, including Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati.